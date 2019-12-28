Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.31.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.83. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

