Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Given $9.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. 2,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.09. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

