JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 28th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JMP Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

JMP Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 13,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.72. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts expect that JMP Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. JMP Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

