Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.78.

JCI stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $946,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,629,169.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 1,870 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $78,091.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,552 shares of company stock worth $4,020,947. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 207.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 65,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 65,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

