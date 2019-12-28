Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JUN3. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.50 ($28.49).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €21.78 ($25.33) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1 year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

