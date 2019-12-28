KAASO (KAASO) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One KAASO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, VinDAX and Coinlim. KAASO has a total market cap of $45,005.00 and approximately $18,829.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KAASO has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KAASO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.01295621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KAASO Profile