Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $923,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock worth $3,282,412 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 293,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $15,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,352 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.80. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

