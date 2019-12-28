Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Kava has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $5.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00016520 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

