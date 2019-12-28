KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 881,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. KB Home has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

