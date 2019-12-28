Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. 720,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Insiders bought a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,301,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.