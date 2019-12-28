Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 217,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

KFS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

