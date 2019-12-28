Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

KL traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$56.72. 576,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.74. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$32.81 and a 1-year high of C$67.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$503.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8399998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$73.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

