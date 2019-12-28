KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

