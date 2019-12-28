Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie lowered Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

KEP opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.40. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

