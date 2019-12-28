Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Lambda token can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Hotbit and Huobi. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.97 million and $44.75 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.01281403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,691,409 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.