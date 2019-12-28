Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 204,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,500,829.50. Insiders sold a total of 903,222 shares of company stock worth $15,651,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,269,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 848,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 601,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,706. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

