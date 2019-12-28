Lightpaycoin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. Lightpaycoin has a total market capitalization of $8,961.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded 59.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Coin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin . Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

