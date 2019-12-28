Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. 130,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,929. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other Lincoln Electric news, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.