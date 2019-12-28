LinkEye Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitbns, Huobi and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $432,307.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

LinkEye Coin Trading

LinkEye can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

