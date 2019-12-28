Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 857,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of LGF.B stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 765,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 122,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,294.98.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

