Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of LAC opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

