LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $471,230 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,788 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LivaNova by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,349,000 after purchasing an additional 378,564 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1,661.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 369,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in LivaNova by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 284,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

