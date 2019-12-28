Lobstex Market Capitalization Achieves $410,920.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $410,920.00 and approximately $1,250.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,157,819 coins and its circulating supply is 18,157,807 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

