LockTrip Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $17,298.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00006036 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010524 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003088 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

