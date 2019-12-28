Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.52 Million

Brokerages expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post sales of $898.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $896.73 million and the highest is $900.30 million. Logitech International reported sales of $864.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

LOGI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.26. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,154,432.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,596,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,762 shares of company stock worth $7,151,793. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 205.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

