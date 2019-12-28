LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 28th total of 716,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 305,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,144. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. LTC Properties has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTC. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,673,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

