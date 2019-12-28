M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 379,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,461. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.