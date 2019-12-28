Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 972,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of MSG stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.23. The company had a trading volume of 79,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $247.57 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.17.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,627,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after buying an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 33.3% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 319,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,553,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 19.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

