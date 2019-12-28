Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup set a $63.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of MGA opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

