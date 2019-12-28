Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marlin Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marlin Business Services has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

