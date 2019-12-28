MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of MKC traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,793. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $467,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,983. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,773.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

