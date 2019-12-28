Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $74.67 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.66. 145,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61. Medpace has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,361,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 456,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $5,921,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit