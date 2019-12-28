Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $74.67 Average PT from Analysts

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.66. 145,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61. Medpace has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,361,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 456,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $5,921,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.