Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

