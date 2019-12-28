Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 826,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 724,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,618 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,417. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

