Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the November 28th total of 839,900 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 158,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 296,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $304.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

