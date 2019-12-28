Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post sales of $4.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.69 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $20.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $21.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.55 billion to $28.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. 17,029,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,632,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit