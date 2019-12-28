Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post sales of $4.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.69 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $20.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $21.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.55 billion to $28.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. 17,029,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,632,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

