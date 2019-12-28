MineBee (MB) Reaches Market Cap of $46.84 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One MineBee token can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. During the last week, MineBee has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. MineBee has a market capitalization of $46.84 million and $376,535.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.01281403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

