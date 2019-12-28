MintCoin Trading 48.7% Lower This Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

