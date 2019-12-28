Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

MCRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $869.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

