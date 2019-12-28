Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on MOG.A. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:MOG.A opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Moog has a 52-week low of $73.99 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Moog’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

