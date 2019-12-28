Morgan Stanley Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $173.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.90.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,728,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,039 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.