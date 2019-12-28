MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 28th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $276,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 117.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 98,291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 186.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

