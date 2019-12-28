Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 590,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,212. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,572,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,895,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,263,543.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit