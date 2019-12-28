Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 590,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,212. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,572,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,895,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,263,543.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

