MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,689. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.