National Health Investors Inc (NHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on January 31st

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

National Health Investors stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. 358,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NHI shares. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

