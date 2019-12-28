National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces Dividend of $0.52

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,773. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,232.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.