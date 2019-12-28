National Research Co. (NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 15th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

National Research has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. National Research has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NRC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 18,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.79.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.

In other National Research news, Director Barbara Mowry sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $111,746.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,642.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $99,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,446 shares of company stock worth $1,863,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

