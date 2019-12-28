NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,210. NetApp has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

