NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,210. NetApp has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit