New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASX NEW opened at A$1.38 ($0.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.66. New Energy Solar has a fifty-two week low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.44 ($1.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.28.

About New Energy Solar

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

