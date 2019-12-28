Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Short Interest Update

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,050,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 26,290,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on NE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

In other Noble news, Director Julie H. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares in the company, valued at $234,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NE. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Noble by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 279,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Noble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 462,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 294,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Noble in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $333.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Noble has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.64.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Noble’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Noble will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

